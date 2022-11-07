As Rose Hill RC Primary School is set to reopen this Wednesday, the police service is giving an assurance that aside from law enforcement activities actively in place in the community, more is being done to ensure a safe return for children, teachers and the wider community. Melissa Maynard has the details.
MIN OF NAT'L SECURITY RETURNS TO ROSE HILL
- Melissa Maynard
-
-
- Comments
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Following up on an earlier story, the Prisons Officers Association is expressing surprise th…
Over three hundred people benefited from a food drive put on by the member of parliament for…
M.I.C.-I.T. Tigers are the winners of the InterBank Knock-out competition.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- UNC TO HINDS: BULLETS TRAVEL
- FARMERS WARN OF HIGH PRICES FOR XMAS
- Morning Edition:7th November 2022
- FUL HOLDER KILLS WIFE AND HIMSELF
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 4th November 2022
- OVER 7000 TURN OUT FOR US EMBASSYCOLLEGE FAIR
- POS SOUTH MP FOOD DRIVE
- THREE MORE MURDERS RECORDED
- Morning Edition:4th November 2022
- LANDSLIP THREATENS HOME