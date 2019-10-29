In commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the International Labour Organisation , the Ministry of Labour held a competition to recognise this milestone by having a school based essay and poster competition where students were given awards for their winning submissions.. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Min of Labour Award Ceremony
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Prime Minister says the Scarborough Secondary school has to be relocated inland in Tobago because coastal erosion is threatening its very foundation at its present location.
Despite our small size, Trinidad and Tobago is among the top five countries with the highest carbon emissions worldwide. To improve those rankings will cost us a pretty penny, according to the Minister of Planning.
Twenty five Unipet stations closed today causing a gas panic across the country. It turns out to be an issue of a lack of funds to pay for fuel on delivery.
It’s a dispute over a sign that shows access to the disabled, a sign that's being interpreted as wheelchair only that needs to be clarified for some employees at the port of Port of Spain.