The Ministry of Education had some assurances for parents and students of the Point Fortin East Secondary School who have been demanding immediate repairs to the school over the past few weeks. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Min of Edu on Point Fortin School Repairs
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
You've got mail! But unfortunately, it's not the kind you've been looking forward to.
Where, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are confident going into their third round match against Guyana Jaguars at the Providence Stadium.
The run-off between incumbent Kelvin Charles, and Ambassador Tracy Davidson- Celestine will take place on Sunday, to determine the leadership of the PNM Tobago Council...
The National Security Minister is getting a vote of confidence from the Attorney General about appearing before the Joint Select Committee on National Security.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Making the U-Turn Part 1
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 21st January 2020
- AG Says There's an Attempt to Cause Chaos in T&T
- Making the U-Turn Part 2
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 20th January 2020
- Missing Man Faked His Kidnapping
- Pro-Boxing: The Spanish Invasion
- Making the U Turn Pt 3
- Wrecking To Resume In Port Of Spain
- Morning Edition January 21st 2020