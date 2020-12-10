Million Dollar COVID-19 Relief Project

It's a foundation with a name signifying its goals, to do good and charitable work. On Thursday Imtiaz Mohammed and his family launched the Khair foundation in an effort to continue the charitable work of his father, Ayoub Mohammed, a man he says spent most of his life helping others.
