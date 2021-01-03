Criminals made off with an estimated $1.3 million between Friday night and this morning after they cut a hole in one of the walls of the RBC Royal Bank Maraval branch and vandalised the ATM Machines. The discovery was made on Sunday morning, 3rd January after one of the bank's managers received a report from the electronic security system of unusual activity at the branch's ATM Machines. Nisha John-Mohammed has more.

