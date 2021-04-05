Come tomorrow T&T's young golfers will take the field at Millennium Lakes to take part in the Republic Bank Youth Golf Open. The tournament is a staple event on the calendar for youth golfers to earn ranking points. This time around organizers say they are prepared to manage the athletes under covid19 restrictions.

