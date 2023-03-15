His father is the Little Magician and, maybe, we can call the youngster the 'Tall Tactician'. He's none other than cricketer Mikkel Govia, who is one day hoping to play for Team Red Force. Govia plays in the domestic TTCB competition and has the support of dad Russell Latapy to go all the way. Vinod Narwani and cameraman Brandon Benoit met with Govia during a training session in Balmain.
Mikkel Govia On Cricket
Vinod Narwani
-
2023-03-15
- Comments
Vinod Narwani
