Well the CARIFTA Games will be returning after nearly two years since COVID-19 put a stop to activities. However, President of the North American, Central American and Caribbean region Mike Sands believes the Games will maintain its relevance in the region. He expects top performances and a competitive games for the tournament which begins on April 16th.
