Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley maintains T&T had no involvement in the Venezuelan shipwreck resulting in the recovery of 25 bodies of passengers bound for Trinidad. At the Post Cabinet media briefing today, he chastised persons blaming the T&T authorities for the loss of life and announced that the government will embark on a process of re-registering Venezuelan holders of migrant registration cards for a six month extension.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Government has remained tight-lipped about when the country's borders are set to reopen. But travel agencies in various parts of the globe as well as the International Air Transport Association have a tentative date they're working with based on the latest correspondence government is said to have issued just over a week ago.
On the heels of criticism from the Organization of American States and it secretary General Luis Almagro stemming from the shipwreck which left at least 25 Venezuelans dead.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley maintains T&T had no involvement in the Venezuelan shipwreck resulting in the recovery of 25 bodies of passengers bound for Trinidad.
Christmas is the time of year when people do most of their shopping...but in the most of all the bargains and excitement, the Consumer Affairs Division
That’s the position of National Cricketer Jason Mohammed, who is optimistic that the new change at the helm of the national team can help Trinidad and Tobago return to the top of regional cricket once again Mohammed
Environmentalists are calling for stricter enforcement of hunting laws, as well as better management of wildlife species. Over the last few years the University of the West Indies, in conjunction with the Environmental Management Authority,