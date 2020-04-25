Who will coach Trinidad and Tobago Red Force when the contract of current coach Mervyn Dillon expires at the end of the month? Well, Dillon has re-applied and is looking forward to working with the players should he get the nod of approval. TV6's Vinod Narwani spoke with Dillon by telephone.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Quarantine Quarrels

Quarantine Quarrels

Are, 'quarantine quarrels', common now, as couples are staying home together, during the COVID-19 pandemic?