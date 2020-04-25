Who will coach Trinidad and Tobago Red Force when the contract of current coach Mervyn Dillon expires at the end of the month? Well, Dillon has re-applied and is looking forward to working with the players should he get the nod of approval. TV6's Vinod Narwani spoke with Dillon by telephone.
Vinod Narwani
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Prime Minister Rowley announced that T&T's borders will remain closed...
Who will coach Trinidad and Tobago Red Force when the contract of current coach Mervyn Dillon expires at the end of the month?
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is once again hitting back at critics of the Police Service.
Are, 'quarantine quarrels', common now, as couples are staying home together, during the COVID-19 pandemic?