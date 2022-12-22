Merere Gonzales On World Cup

He's a proud man. And coming on the heels of a T&T referee becoming the fifth person from this country to make a World Cup appearance, former FIFA Referees Instructor Merere Gonzales is pleased with the overall standard of refereeing at the World Cup... The SSFL president who himself also officiated at a World Cup in the past is also giving Qatar high marks for its hosting of the tournament...
There was a time when the capital city was the epicentre of Christmas shopping throngs of people, parang music, and lots of cheer in the air. But things have changed. A visit to downtown Port of Spain today.. found a very subdued shopping centre, with both vendors and shoppers crying hard times.
Pat Jackson is out of the woods. He's the hiker, who spent more than 24 hours missing in the Lopinot Forest. Brave officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Service rescued Jackson on Wednesday evening. And, now we take you into the forest, for a close-up look at that search and rescue mission.
Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith maintains that he has nothing to hide and he is not afraid of the F.U.L .audit the Prime Minister has. He maintains that he feels vindicated. by the court.
The Privy Council has dismissed an appeal.. brought by the Water and Sewage Authority.. and ordered WASA.. to pay the legal costs of a Princes Town family whose house was destroyed by a landslip.. caused by a leaking water line. With interest accumulated, the Sahadath family, from Iere Village, is set to receive.. close to three million dollars in compensation.
A draft policy and an amendment to the Act that governs electricity that would allow people to generate electricity from solar panels in their homes are completed. This, from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales in response to a question from our Political Editor, Juhel Browne, during an event in Port of Spain today where he said that the Regulated Industries Commission will soon begin public consultations on a review of electricity rates.