What really happened at Transformed Life Ministries?

It started with a midnight raid.

A press conference in darkness.

The Police Commissioner called his findings. The worst case of modern day slavery.

But for relatives of the patients, and staff, it's an investigation gone wrong and one that leaves them with more questions than answers.

The patients are now at the St Ann's Hospital, but what happens to them next?

Kejan Haynes reports on the police raid on Wednesday morning which has many scratching their heads about whom to believe.

