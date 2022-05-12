Confirmation from the Top Cop that a mentally-ill man has confessed to the murder of two-year-old Kimani Francis. The acting police commissioner says despite the man's mental state, the confession is still being treated with, by the books. However He says an autopsy will bring the truth to light. 

