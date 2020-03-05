Some of the country's social norms are not only resulting in women suffering from gender-based violence, but men also, suggests Sexual and Reproductive Health Practicioner Nicole Hendrickson.
As the feature speaker at a Rotary Club of Central Port-of-Spain luncheon, in St. Ann's, earlier today, Ms. Hendrickson said male victims often feel as though they can't seek help.
She said this is largely as a result of how Trinbagonian society views masculine sexuality.
The practicioner expressed concern about the increasing trend of sexually-irresponsible behaviour at the hands of young gang members.
She said this type of behaviour is having a negative health and economic impact on our society.