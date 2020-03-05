Some of the country's social norms are not only resulting in women suffering from gender-based violence, but men also, suggests Sexual and Reproductive Health Practicioner Nicole Hendrickson.

As the feature speaker at a Rotary Club of Central Port-of-Spain luncheon, in St. Ann's, earlier today, Ms. Hendrickson said male victims often feel as though they can't seek help.

She said this is largely as a result of how Trinbagonian society views masculine sexuality.

The practicioner expressed concern about the increasing trend of sexually-irresponsible behaviour at the hands of young gang members.

She said this type of behaviour is having a negative health and economic impact on our society.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fire officers unhappy

Fire officers unhappy

Fire officers attached to the Crown Point Fire Station are tonight complaining of unsatisfac…

British National Upset

British National Upset

A British national living it Tobago is livid over a health hazard which he says the authorities are ignoring. 