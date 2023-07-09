Men over 40, please get screened for prostate cancer. It's the appeal coming from the Minister of Health, who would like men to know that they can get screened at their nearest health facility, via a simple blood test. Rynessa Cutting has more.

More than 75% of WASA's customers in the North should have had their supply returned, according to the Authority's CEO. Meantime work is underway to replace the main altogether, to minimise the risk of such an event recurring. 