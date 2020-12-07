The conversation surrounding men and how they manage their emotions continues to be critical, as innocent women are increasingly losing their lives at the hands of men. But why? There are several theories surrounding several factors, one of which is, men feel the same way women do emotionally. The topic was explored on Morning Edition. Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Men Feel The Same Way Women Do

Men Feel The Same Way Women Do

The conversation surrounding men and how they manage their emotions continues to be critical, as innocent women are increasingly losing their lives at the hands of men.