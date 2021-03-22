A two hour long meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Browne and Indian High Commissioner to T&T Arun Kumar Sahu is described as fruitful with a Memorandum of Understanding being proposed to strengthen bilateral ties. But did T&T 'beg' for vaccines? the answer may surprise you.
Meeting Between Foreign Minister And Indian High Commissioner
