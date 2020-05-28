Has the Prime Minister made media enemies? It may be Dr. Keith Rowley's interpretation of the media as he today heaped a bashing on media houses, which he says are out to serve their interests.

Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

WASA ADMITS TO CHALLENGES

WASA says it is doing all it can to supply potable water to as many communities as possible, but its reservoir levels are less than adequate, due to two consecutive dry seasons.

MEDIA ENEMIES?

GRANTS APPROVED

Fifty-one Grants have been approved, to the tune of one point three million dollars, via the Business Development Unit of the Division of Community Development.

RIO CLARO WANTS WATER

Thousands of residents across Rio Claro and Mayaro are pleading with WASA to send a water supply to their areas.