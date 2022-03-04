MEASURES RELAXED:TT PREPARES FOR ENDEMIC COVID Mar 4, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has announced the relaxation of a number of public health measures. This, as the country prepares for the COVID-19 virus to become endemic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU STUDENT CHOPPED UPDATE The Education Division has launched an investigation into Thursday's chopping of a form thre… ELECTRONIC INSPECTION, RF PLATES COMING The lowest number of road fatalities in our recent history was recorded last year. The Minis… PARIA PLAYED GOD, SAYS DIVERS' LEGAL COUNSEL Attorneys representing two of the deceased divers as well as the lone survivor of the diving… SOCA CYPHER ON BET Soca Artiste Erphaan Alves is among six soca artistes who appeared on the first Black Entert… IS TASHA CONSIDERING A RETURN The love for football has brought her back. That's right former captain of the national foot… EVE ON U20 PREP Coach of the National Football team Angus Eve believes T&T's Under-20 team has been plac… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.