Two booths were destroyed in an early-morning fire at the People's "Drag" Mall in Port-of-Spain - at least the fourth fire at the location in the past several years. When TV6 visited today, one self-professed civil rights activist shared a view, that the repeated fires are part of an agenda to drive the vendors off the property. It's a claim being denied by the Port-of-Spain Mayor.
Mayor Uncertain of Drag Mall Arangement
Rynessa Cutting
