Mayor Uncertain of Drag Mall Arangement

Two booths were destroyed in an early-morning fire at the People's "Drag" Mall in Port-of-Spain - at least the fourth fire at the location in the past several years. When TV6 visited today, one self-professed civil rights activist shared a view, that the repeated fires are part of an agenda to drive the vendors off the property. It's a claim being denied by the Port-of-Spain Mayor.

AMERICAN SINGER WEARS TOBAGONIAN BRAND

Kaiso Swim continues to make waves internationally, as Tobago international designer Trishelle Leacock's swimwear was recently worn by American singer, songwriter, rapper and actress Janelle Monae' Robinson

KAMLA WELCOMES HUMAN TRAFFICKING PROBE, BUT...

The Leader of the Opposition has come out condemning human trafficking.

She calls it a vile scourge and evil in society.

And, she says those who enable it should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

BADREE ON APPOINTMENT AS WI ASSISTANT COACH

Former leg-spinner Samuel Badree is looking forward to his new role as assistant coach of the West Indies white ball team.

Badree will be heading to South Africa for the ODI and T20 legs, following the Test series.