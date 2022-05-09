MAYOR: RAMPANT CRIME IN CENTRAL TRINIDAD Nicole M Romany May 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mayor of Chaguanas says crime is widespread and rampant in the borough, an there needs to be more police resources to deal with the issue. Tv6's Nicole M Romany tells us more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU SEARCH FOR 2 YEAR-OLD BOY A desperate search is underway for a missing 2 year old Point Fortin boy. RUMBLE STRIPS INSTALLED AT MACOYA LIGHTS Following a number of serious accidents at the Macoya Intersection on the Priority Bus Route… FORMER CHILDREN'S CHAPLAIN SPEAKS PART 1 A former Chaplain at the St. Mary's Children's Home, Eastlyn Orr, is telling the nation, "I … NIDCO AIRPORT EXPANSION TO GO AHEAD The ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project will go ahead. This from Herbert Ge… WI SQUAD FOR NETHERLANDS & PAK A failed fitness test has seen Evin Lewis omitted for the West Indies ODI tours of Netherlan… HINDS ON SPECIAL BRANCH REPORT LEAK Let the chips fall where they may! TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesTHA Close To $1 Billion In DebtMOTHER QUESTIONS POLICE KILLINGTHIEVES COOK BEEF IN TEMPLEMorning Edition: 9th May 2022Wheelchair DistributionUNC: Children’s Authority Audit NeededAIRPORT EXPANSION ROADS BLOCKEDBARRACKPORE FARMERS ON PRAEDIAL LARCENYCONCERNED PARENTS ON SCHOOL VIOLENCE, ABUSEBeyond The Tape : Friday 06th May 2022