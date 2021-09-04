The mayor of San Fernando is defending his council's decision to spend more than a quarter million dollars on a wall to the front of city hall. Following a video made by a member of the public criticising the project, Mayor Regrello called a press conference on Friday to explain their decision. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.
MAYOR: CITY HALL WALL NECESSARY
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The mayor of San Fernando is defending his council's decision to spend more than a quarter m…
There has been a 31 per cent increase in pedestrian fatalities this year when compared to th…
There was a rush for Pfizer vaccines at a couple of sites today, as the roll out of that vac…
There are more than a dozen COVID-19 cases, at the Crown Point Fire Station.
Winds over 70 kilometres per hour hit the eastern part of Trinidad, hard, overnight.
Stagnant! That's how the Police Service Social and Welfare Association sums up the process t…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- 13 COVID CASES AT CROWN POINT FIRE STATION
- Beyond The Tape-Thursday 2nd September 2021
- House Torn Apart By Strong Winds
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 03rd September 2021
- RUSH FOR PFIZER
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 01st September 2021
- TTPS: INCREASED PEDESTRIAN DEATHS CONCERNING
- Will Schools Reopen In September?
- MOH: Very Small % Of Vaccinated Persons Died From COVID
- Protesters Reject SOE Extension