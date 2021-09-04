The mayor of San Fernando is defending his council's decision to spend more than a quarter million dollars on a wall to the front of city hall. Following a video made by a member of the public criticising the project, Mayor Regrello called a press conference on Friday to explain their decision. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RUSH FOR PFIZER

RUSH FOR PFIZER

There was a rush for Pfizer vaccines at a couple of sites today, as the roll out of that vac…