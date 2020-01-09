Charity is a virtue that is usually encouraged, but when it comes to feeding the homeless in San Fernando, you can end up in hot water.
A council decision taken during the last Mayor's tenure stated that the city corporation would not grant permission to people to feed the homeless outside of designated centres.
During a walkthrough of Harris Promenade on Thursday, Mayor Junia Regrello says he's going to have that decision actively enforced as he complained that homelessness is getting worse in the second city.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.