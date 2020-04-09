The Mayaro Rio Claro Regional Corporation is struggling to ensure all of its burgesses maintain proper hygienic practices during this pandemic.
Chairman Raymond Cozier tells reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, over 2,000 households do not have a WASA connection and there's been no monetary release to the corporation to contract water trucking services for the 12 affected communities.
He also complains that certain recent social services have failed to truly assist those in dire need at this time.