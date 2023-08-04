According to the website of the Election and Boundaries Commission, there are seven electoral districts in the Mayaro/ Rio Claro Regional Corporation. Nestled on the south-eastern coast of Trinidad , the area has proven to be a popular destination point on the domestic tourism market. However, deplorable roads ,coastal erosion and unattended landslips have many feeling a sense of neglect by both Central and Local government.

