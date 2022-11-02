The National Commission for Self-Help Limited is denying any claim of discrimination in the disbursement of its grants. During today's Public Accounts Committee sitting, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray questioned whether preference was being given to persons from certain areas, as he says it has been over a year since his constituents have been awaiting aid, while persons in several urban communities received assistance in a matter of days. Rynessa Cutting has more.
MAYARO MP ALLEGES GRANT DISCRIMINATION
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
One former PNM stalwart says there is only one fit to head the political entity and it's not…
Cabinet had nothing to do with Kings Counsel Vincent Nelson in terms of the indemnity agreem…
The government is intent on increasing surveillance across the country to aid the police. So…
The University of the West Indies is seeking to sensitize the population about the impacts o…
A Princes town father of one who was charged with failing to place his five-year-old child i…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- FLOOD WATERS TRAP RESIDENTS IN VALSAYN
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 01st November 2022
- UNC VOWS TO FIGHT SANDO HOUSING PROJECT
- MARAVAL TAXI FARE REMAINS $6
- TTPS DONT STAY SILENT
- PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR PORT OF POS
- T&T AT THE CROSSROADS SAYS AMCHAM CEO
- Morning Edition: 1st November 2022
- MUD IS LIFE
- TOBAGO CARNIVAL WAS A FAILURE SAYS WATSON