The National Commission for Self-Help Limited is denying any claim of discrimination in the disbursement of its grants. During today's Public Accounts Committee sitting, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray questioned whether preference was being given to persons from certain areas, as he says it has been over a year since his constituents have been awaiting aid, while persons in several urban communities received assistance in a matter of days. Rynessa Cutting has more.

