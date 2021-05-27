Tori Isaac of Bishop's High School in Tobago, has topped the 2020 Caribbean Examination Council's Mathematics exam, at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level. Her parents spoke with TV6, about her tremendous achievement. She and five others from Bishop's High School placed in the top standings regionally. More from Elizabeth Williams.
MATHS REGIONAL WINNER
Elizabeth Williams
