Masquerader Fall Off Savannah Stage

This as one masquerader sustained injuries when he fell off the Savannah stage on a day that otherwise was all about the race for Road March.
We will have that story by Juhel Browne later.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
While there were no health issues relating to the Coronavirus according to the Health Ministry, one mas band says issues relating to the deadly flu originating in China did have an impact on some of the mas material it imported from China.
Traditional mas characters had the Savannah stage all to themselves this morning...
Carnival in downtown Port of Spain was officially opened at 4am with the feature of old mas …
South J'ouvert saw a good turnout this morning, even with the City Corporation changing the route after 40 years.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription