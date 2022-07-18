A visit to some banks in Tobago has revealed that not all have done away with the mask mandate. In addition, sanitising measures remain in place, along with temperature checks. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
MASKS AT THE BANK ?
Elizabeth Williams
