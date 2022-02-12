A reminder that masks are expected to be kept on while patrons attend Carnival safe zones events. Concerns have been raised after videos were shared online with many partying unmasked at the Black to Blue event at Naparima Bowl. Principal medical officer – Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards, says such events should be treated as any other safe zone.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ARNOS VALE CLEAN UP

ARNOS VALE CLEAN UP

Following the passing of Trinidad model, singer and actress Vanna Girod, who was found dead …

MASK UP DURING EVENTS

MASK UP DURING EVENTS

A reminder that masks are expected to be kept on while patrons attend Carnival safe zones ev…