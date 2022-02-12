MASK UP DURING EVENTS

A reminder that masks are expected to be kept on while patrons attend Carnival safe zones events. Concerns have been raised after videos were shared online with many partying unmasked at the Black to Blue event at Naparima Bowl. Principal medical officer – Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards, says such events should be treated as any other safe zone.
