Pay teachers their outstanding gratuity monies by month end or face more legal action. Fighting words from attorney at law Martin George to the Tobago House of Assembly, following a High Court judgement last Friday in favour of fourteen contracted teachers. The attorney is also calling on the Education secretary to be disciplined.

Teachers and former teachers, told TV6 this morning, the judgement was long in coming as they have been dedicated to service without their just due. Some have been working since 2003 without any gratuity payments by the Division of Education.

Only last Friday Education Secretary Kelvin Charles when contacted, told TV6, the THA never stated it would not honour gratuity payments.

When contacted, Senior State Counsel Lesly Gray also claimed victory in the matter. She said the judge found that the THA is not responsible for administering and controlling the teachers individual application through the service commission and the teachers were unsuccessful in all claims made before the court to the effect that the THA should treat them the same as Service Commission teachers.

