Martin Daly Senior Counsel and former head of the Law Association says the assertion that AG Reginald Armour acted as Senior Counsel in the Piarco Airport Corruption matter remains unrefuted, that is, unless the AG breaks his silence again.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THA ORDERS CLEAN UP

THA ORDERS CLEAN UP

Just under half a million dollars is bring spent by the THA to remove sargassum sea weed dep…

CAR THEFT ON THE RISE

CAR THEFT ON THE RISE

The Trinidad and Tobago police service warns, larceny of motor vehicles is on the rise and t…

HDC HOUSE LEAKS

HDC HOUSE LEAKS

An HDC tenant of Ridge View Heights, Bon Air North is airing her frustration over an apparen…