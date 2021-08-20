Martial Arts For Women

Well with domestic violence on the rise... a local martial arts instructor has taken it upon his shoulders to help women punch domestic violence in the gut. CEO of the Black Hawks Martial Arts Institute Professor Christopher Francis has decided to launch a free program which he believes will put a dent in the nationwide problem.
