Defeated UNC candidate Marsha walker has been relieved of her executive duties with the party after the UNC cites undermining of their policy. Walker says she remains a member of the party.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has more on this story.
Defeated UNC candidate Marsha walker has been relieved of her executive duties with the party after the UNC cites undermining of their policy. Walker says she remains a member of the party.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has more on this story.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show. It's the day before the holiday here in Trinidad …
In this episode of Morning Edition, we have Nalini Dial, President of the Firework Sufferers…
Trinidad and Tobago is doing better than many countries around the World, and the 'Father of…
Tobagonians say they are more than fed-up with what they describe as an untenable situation …
On Saturday the curtains came down on a series of events, marking the 60th Anniversary of th…
Caribbean Airlines seeks to clear the air on the impasse between management and the unions r…
Thank you for visiting the CCN TV6 Website. The advertisements shown across this website do not reflect the views of CCN TV6.
Background Image by macrovector on Freepik
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription