A burglary has been reported at the home of Port of Spain South MP, Marlene McDonald.
Police say Ms McDonald said she secured her home at Spies Flats, Valley View at around 1.30a.m. on Tuesday, and left.
When she returned at about 7p.m. she told police she noticed a window was pried open and upon investigation she noted Jewelry and $3,000 in cash were taken.
Officers of the St Joseph police station responded and we are told crime scene investigators recovered workable fingerprints which will be placed in the criminal database system with hopes of identifying suspects.