Marlene Gets $2 Million Bail

Sacked Minister of Public Administration Marlene McDonald has been granted two million dollars bail for charges of conspiracy and misbehaviour in public office. Although the MP was expected to appear at the Port of Spain Magistrates Court, that didn't happen as McDonald fell ill and was hospitalised. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Alicia Boucher
Meanwhile Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is urging the authorities to ensure that Marlene McDonald receives proper medical care.
