Mark: A PNM Member Cannot Be Impartial

The opposition UNC is again publicly condemning the government’s nominee for president. During today’s weekly UNC Media conference, Senator Wade Mark said critical matters of credibility would arise if and when a member of a ruling party is installed to the presidency. He warned that President’s House could be the new Balisier House if Christine Kangaloo is allowed to take up the post.

With the Under-19 T-20 World Cup starting in six days in South Africa, West Indies selector, Ann Browne-John, has given such a tournament a thumbs up. She says it's good for the development of the women's game.

​A six-year-old girl is shot and killed while her mother and three others are left wounded when gunmen open fire on a house in Sangre Grande. More than 50 spent shells have been recovered at the scene of the shooting which police believe was gang related. Speaking to TV6 News, the deceased child’s grandmother pleaded with criminals to leave children alone. 

Keagan Simmons On 2023

Keagan Simmons On 2023

