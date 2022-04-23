A team, led by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, has visited Rocky Point, where major development work is expected , with the construction of the $500 million, two hundred room , Marriott Hotel. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MARIOTT HOTEL UPDATE

MARIOTT HOTEL UPDATE

A team, led by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, has visited Rocky Point, where major develo…

ANOTHER SCHOOL CLOSED

ANOTHER SCHOOL CLOSED

Even as calls have been made by Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, for Chief Secretary Farley Au…