One NGO is saying enough is enough when it comes to the lack of protection for the nation's children, calling on the public and those within the protective services to do more and step up to secure this country's future. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

First Outcome of New TTFA Meeting

Coach of the national football team Dennis Lawrence has to submit a technical report to the newly elected head of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association William Wallace as the group begins their investigation into football matters. 

QPCC Awards

Red Force cricketer Akeal Hosein did exactly that to be named Queens Park Senior Sports Personality of 2019.