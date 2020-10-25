Vendors at Maracas Beach are urging beachgoers to heed the Prime Minister's warning and not crowd the beach if they want to avoid another lockdown of all the beaches across the country.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM Proud Of Six Year Old Farmer

PM Proud Of Six Year Old Farmer

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says he is proud he has inspired 6 year old Jhdken Edwards. Dr. Rowley made the comment on Saturday, during the Ministry of Health media conference in Tobago.

Borders To reopen

Borders To reopen

This country's border restrictions remain but a committee is being assembled to recommend the best way forward in removing the travel exemption system that controls the repatriation of Trinidad and Tobago nationals.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Two men were murdered overnight and one more this afternoon, and police officer recover stolen cash in Tobago.