Vendors at Maracas Beach are urging beachgoers to heed the Prime Minister's warning and not crowd the beach if they want to avoid another lockdown of all the beaches across the country.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says he is proud he has inspired 6 year old Jhdken Edwards. Dr. Rowley made the comment on Saturday, during the Ministry of Health media conference in Tobago.
Gyms have been preparing to welcome back their members when they reopen tomorrow but at 50 percent capacity.
This country's border restrictions remain but a committee is being assembled to recommend the best way forward in removing the travel exemption system that controls the repatriation of Trinidad and Tobago nationals.
Two men were murdered overnight and one more this afternoon, and police officer recover stolen cash in Tobago.
It was the announcement from the Prime Minister many had been waiting for since beaches were closed in mid-August, as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid 19.