Flooding, maintenance and security are just some of the problems plaguing lifeguards at Maracas Bay. Tv6's Nicole M Romany and Cameraman Immanuel Nunez paid them a visit today. Here's an update on the situation....
Maracas Lifeguards: We're Under Pressure
- Nicole M Romany
