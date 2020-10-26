If you thought people would have flocked to the beaches in their numbers as it's the first day in months that they're allowed to venture on the shoreline leisurely, you aren't the only one. Well, Camerawoman Leona Nicholas-Reyes and Reporter Alicia Boucher visited Maracas beach to see what the situation was like. Let's head to that report.
Maracas Beach Reopens: Citizens Comply
Alicia Boucher
In Tobago, no overcrowding of the beaches, lots of social distancing and lifeguards on patrol.