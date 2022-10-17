T&T's swimmers got in some much needed open water practice as the Subway Maracas Open Water Swim Meet took place on Sunday. Swimmers Nikoli Blackman and Isaac Tuboroso took the top positions in the respective 5000 and 1000 metre races, while bad weather caused the cancellation of the 3000 metre race.
