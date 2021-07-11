The manufacturing and automotive sectors are to resume operations on Monday "on a temporary basis" according to the Health Minister today.

He outlined the details in a statement issued to the media.

Juhel Browne reports.

Highway Repaving Resumes On Monday

Repaving works on two of this nation's highways are to resume tomorrow night, as the construction sector continues to operate as one of the first to get clearance from the Ministry of Health.

Movie Towne Tobago For Sale

Owner of Movie Towne Derek Chin told TV6 News, he is at this time willing to sell the Movie Towne branch in Tobago, once the price is right.

Warriors Draw With Mexico

Trinidad and Tobago earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Mexico in the opening match of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in Texas.

TRHA Speaks Out

The Tobago Regional Health Authority says there are attempts in several quarters to destabilise the management of COVID-19 and to create mischief and public distrust.

WI Beat Australia 2nd T20

It was another brilliant all-round performance from the West Indies as they beat Australia in the second T20 by 56 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-game series in St. Lucia.