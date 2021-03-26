Sea level rise has increased drastically within the last decade, our ocean heat is at record levels, seawater is becoming more acidic and storms are more intense. it's observations and research like this that has made the focus of using mangrove forests to fight climate change more critical now than ever before. Seigonie Mohammed explains.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Road Woes

Road Woes

Potholes turned into craters, it is no joking matter, the residents of Hopeton Trace Connector Road in Tobago...

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Police have charged a Valencia man in connection with a murder that happened, last October.