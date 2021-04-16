The 60 year old Princes Town man, we highlighted earlier this week, who developed a blood clot, and was hospitalised after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine, has died. The SWRHA has denied a link between the vaccine and the man. But, relatives believe it may very well be T&T's first death related to the vaccine. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was at the man's funeral service this afternoon.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Landlord Injured

Landlord Injured

A Tobago landlord is at the Scarborough General Hospital in a serious yet stable condition. 

Streamlining Of WASA

Streamlining Of WASA

Look out for more managerial changes in the coming weeks at the problem-plagued Water and Sewerage Authority.