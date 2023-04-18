MAN VS POLICE

An incident caught on tape involving SRP Roach of the Tobago Traffic Branch, and a resident of Milford Court, Bon Accord, Keron James, has now gone viral on social media and is actively being investigated by police in Tobago.
In the video circulating on social media, SRP Roach who was at the time riding a marked police motorcycle alleged that Mr. James came into contact with him along Canaan, Tobago. Mr. James was later arrested and is expected to be charged. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.