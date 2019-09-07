A man said to be the cousin of murdered fisherman and suspected gang leader, Vaughan 'Sandman' Mieres has been shot dead.
Dillon "Mission" Mieres died earlier today, after gunmen opened fire on him and his wife, Mary Reyes.
Police say Mieres and Reyes were in a car in Lleungo Village, Maracas, St Joseph, when another car crashed into them.
Gunmen then began shooting at them.
Mires died at the scene.
Reyes was injured and taken to the hospital where she's said to be in serious, but stable condition.
The gunmen abandoned their car, and escaped.
The attack comes after Vaughan Mieres; his wife Alita Dehere; Nigel Octave; and Kadir Joseph, were killed in an early-morning ambush at Mieres' home on July 25th.
Durelle "Shorto" Raymond has been charged in connection with those four killings on July 25th.