Man Needs Urgent Heart Surgery

Six months and counting, that's how long one elderly man, Mr. Sirjoo, has been waiting for heart surgery after being referred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex by a private facility. Now that he's finally gotten an appointment it's been scheduled for a holiday, which means he will not be able to get the surgery on that date. He says he's been calling the hospital to rectify the problem, but with the phone lines ringing out, he turned to TV6 for assistance.

Plymouth resident Sheldon Destin says he has been of dealing with a health hazard outside his home for some twenty years now and he's just about had it!. 

High court judge Frank Seepersad on Tuesday visited the Monkey Town Public Cemetery in Barrackpore, to settle first-hand,  a court dispute over the possible disturbance of multiple graves at the site.