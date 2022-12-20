A Jamaican woman has vanished into thin air without a trace, leaving her husband and all her material possessions behind. Her husband tells TV6 news that she was last seen a month ago leaving for work and since then, his life has been one of anxiety and sleepless nights. Alicia Boucher interviewed the distraught husband.
Man Looking For Missing Jamaican Wife
Alicia Boucher
