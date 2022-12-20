A Jamaican woman has vanished into thin air without a trace, leaving her husband and all her material possessions behind. Her husband tells TV6 news that she was last seen a month ago leaving for work and since then, his life has been one of anxiety and sleepless nights. Alicia Boucher interviewed the distraught husband.

